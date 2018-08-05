The next Guilty Gear game adds Faust and an official title
The next incarnation of Guilty Gear now has an official name, as Faust gets confirmed for the game's roster.
The latest trailer for 2020's Guilty Gear was revealed at this year's Tokyo Game Show and it takes a closer look at series mainstays Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske.
The latest entry in the Guilty Gear franchise was teased at EVO 2019, with a 2020 release date issued.
Arc System Works is looking to rally its dedicated community behind a new esports circuit for Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, BlazBlue Central Fiction, and BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle.
Omito won his second straight EVO championship for Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 and it didn't take him very long to do so.
The game isn't out until December 16, but a demo for Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- will open up to PlayStation Plus members tomorrow.
The long-running anime fighting franchise returns when Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- hits PS4 and PS3 at the end of the year.
Guilty Gear's foray into Unreal Engine-powered 3D is happening in 2014. The awkwardly-titled Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- has been announced for PS4....
Fighting games held onto sprites longer than many other genres, but they too eventually began shifting into 3D and some of their charm was lost in the process. Sure, Street Fighter 4 looks pretty, but it's not quite the same. After fifteen years of sprites, Guilty Gear is finally going 3D with Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- and oh my! it emulates that sprite-y style magnificently.