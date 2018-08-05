New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Guilty Gear Series

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- goes gloriously 3D

Fighting games held onto sprites longer than many other genres, but they too eventually began shifting into 3D and some of their charm was lost in the process. Sure, Street Fighter 4 looks pretty, but it's not quite the same. After fifteen years of sprites, Guilty Gear is finally going 3D with Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- and oh my! it emulates that sprite-y style magnificently.

