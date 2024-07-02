New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Guilty Gear Strive has passed 3 million players worldwide

Arc System Works' flagship fighter also has more than 2 thousand entrants at EVO 2024, making this the fourth year in a row it's crossed that mark.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Fumitaka Hirachi/Arc System Works
1

Guilty Gear Strive has crossed another milestone as we narrow in on another great showing for the game this year at EVO. Arc System Works has announced that Guilty Gear Strive has achieved over 3 million players worldwide, continuing to add the success the game has had since its initial launch in 2021.

Arc System Works shared Guilty Gear Strive’s new player milestone via the Japanese Guilty Gear social media channel this week. According to the announcement, Guilty Gear Strive crosses 3 million players as Arc System Works is bringing new media to the franchise. That will include Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, which is an upcoming full length animated feature set in the Guilty Gear universe.

This news also comes as Guilty Gear Strive is keeping steam in its latest EVO debut. The organizers behind EVO 2024 shared the events registration numbers, which included a record-breaking 10,000+ players this year. Of those 10k registered competitors, 2,058 are going to be competing in Guilty Gear Strive, which marks the fourth year in a row the game has had over 2,000 competitors since its release in 2021 ahead of that year’s EVO event.

For a more than three-year-old fighting game, Guilty Gear Strive shows few signs of slowing down. As we watch to see what EVO 2024 brings, stay tuned for more Guilty Gear and further fighting games news right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola