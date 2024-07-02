Guilty Gear Strive has passed 3 million players worldwide Arc System Works' flagship fighter also has more than 2 thousand entrants at EVO 2024, making this the fourth year in a row it's crossed that mark.

Guilty Gear Strive has crossed another milestone as we narrow in on another great showing for the game this year at EVO. Arc System Works has announced that Guilty Gear Strive has achieved over 3 million players worldwide, continuing to add the success the game has had since its initial launch in 2021.

Arc System Works shared Guilty Gear Strive’s new player milestone via the Japanese Guilty Gear social media channel this week. According to the announcement, Guilty Gear Strive crosses 3 million players as Arc System Works is bringing new media to the franchise. That will include Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, which is an upcoming full length animated feature set in the Guilty Gear universe.

The final #Evo2024 Registration Leaderboard!



For a full deep dive into these numbers head over to: https://t.co/t3ZWqOfamn pic.twitter.com/aJSgEtyLkc — Evo (@Evo) July 1, 2024

This news also comes as Guilty Gear Strive is keeping steam in its latest EVO debut. The organizers behind EVO 2024 shared the events registration numbers, which included a record-breaking 10,000+ players this year. Of those 10k registered competitors, 2,058 are going to be competing in Guilty Gear Strive, which marks the fourth year in a row the game has had over 2,000 competitors since its release in 2021 ahead of that year’s EVO event.

For a more than three-year-old fighting game, Guilty Gear Strive shows few signs of slowing down. As we watch to see what EVO 2024 brings, stay tuned for more Guilty Gear and further fighting games news right here at Shacknews.