ShackStream: Road to EVO 2024 - Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 8 & GBVSR matches

EVO 2024 is around the corner and we're going to be in attendance, so we're training up with some online matches in our favorite fighters!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via EVO
1

We’re in the month of July, and with that comes the grand spectacle that the EVO fighting game tournament. The largest running fighting game tournament in the world is set to hit Las Vegas once again this month, and with it comes a massive gathering of fighting game fans and pros from around the world giving it their all to be part of history and win a piece of the prize pool. Shacknews will be there as well, and in addition to covering, some of us are also competing! So we’re going to be going live to throw down in some of our favorite games.

Join us as we play online matches and practice in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Guilty Gear Strive, and Tekken 8 on the Shacknews Twitch channel, going live at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’re happy to stream whenever we can across your favorite games and topics (including gaming and tech financial streams!). You can find our regular shows like Stevetendo Show on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, Pop! Goes the Culture on Thursdays, Indie-licious, on Mondays, and more! If you want to support our efforts, be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming for a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

The gauntlet awaits in Las Vegas in less than two weeks. Will you be ready to throw down with over 10,000 other competitors? We will! Come join us as we go live in some EVO 2024 fighting games shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

