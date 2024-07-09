ShackStream: Road to EVO 2024 - Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 8 & GBVSR matches EVO 2024 is around the corner and we're going to be in attendance, so we're training up with some online matches in our favorite fighters!

We’re in the month of July, and with that comes the grand spectacle that the EVO fighting game tournament. The largest running fighting game tournament in the world is set to hit Las Vegas once again this month, and with it comes a massive gathering of fighting game fans and pros from around the world giving it their all to be part of history and win a piece of the prize pool. Shacknews will be there as well, and in addition to covering, some of us are also competing! So we’re going to be going live to throw down in some of our favorite games.

Join us as we play online matches and practice in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Guilty Gear Strive, and Tekken 8 on the Shacknews Twitch channel, going live at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The gauntlet awaits in Las Vegas in less than two weeks. Will you be ready to throw down with over 10,000 other competitors? We will! Come join us as we go live in some EVO 2024 fighting games shortly!