ShackStream: Guilty Gear Strive sends us into jealous rage with ABA The latest character of Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 is out, and we're going to see what ABA can do on a special ShackStream!

Guilty Gear Strive got its latest update today, and with it comes the fascinating and equally unhinged ABA. She’s dragging her beloved living axe Paracelsus to the fight as the latest character of Season 3, and we’re going to play her to break down every thing she can do today on a special ShackStream!

ABA in Guilty Gear Strive

ABA is the third character of Guilty Gear Strive’s latest season behind Johnny and Elphelt. She was revealed during the Arc World Tour 2023 Finals, bringing all of her wild craziness and love along with her. Love for Paracelsus, mind you. She hates everyone else who comes near Paracelsus and will properly belt sand them with the axe if she even comes close to thinking they’ll take him away. This translates to a dual style where ABA has slow movement and attacks up until she activates Jealous Rage, becoming a fast and aggressive powerhouse.

Join us as we show off exactly what that means with ABA in Guilty Gear Strive on the Shacknews Twitch channel, going live at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, or when the GameStop stream ends. You can also watch below.

It’s always fun to jump back into Guilty Gear Strive, and we hope you enjoy coming along for the ride. If you want to support this and other ShackStreams we do, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming and you can get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Can we handle both drastically different sides of the ABA coin? Find out as we go live with her in Guilty Gear Strive on today’s special ShackStream.