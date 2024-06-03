ShackStream: Fighting & biting with Slayer in Guilty Gear Strive Slayer is out in Guilty Gear Strive and we're embracing Dandyism as we play him in a special livestream.

Late last week saw the launch of another new character in Guilty Gear Strive. Slayer is a fan-favorite in the series as one of the most powerful and classy of all characters. His hard-hitting offense comes to Strive with a few new devastating tricks that make him an interesting closer for Guilty Gear Strive’s Season 3 series of characters, and today we’re going to show off what he can do.

Slayer has been in Guilty Gear since Guilty Gear XX (or Guilty Gear X2). He’s a Nightwalker, which is Guilty Gear’s version of vampires. Much like Nagoriyuki, he’s immensely powerful canonically and has an incredible array of vampiric abilities to disorient and devastate his opponents with big damage. In Strive, his Dandy Step remains his signature move, allowing him to move quickly into several different follow-ups.

Join us as we go live with Slayer in Guilty Gear Strive on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we thank everyone who tunes into ShackStreams like this, including our regular shows like Indie-licious, The Stevetendo Show, Pop! Goes the Culture, and more. If you’d like to support our livestreams, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that you can do the subscribing for free if you happen to have Amazon Prime. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free subscription to use as you please. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

There’s a world of blood bags out there waiting for a taste and Slayer is here to indulge in Guilty Gear Strive. Join us as we see what he can do as we go live with the game shortly.