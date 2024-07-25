New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta dates, times & how to access

Guilty Gear Strive's team-based fighting mode, Team of 3, has entered open beta. Read up on the details of how and when to get in and play!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arc System Works
1

For a while now, Arc System Works has been working on a special team mode for Guilty Gear Strive, and now the developer is ready to let players take a crack at it with the open beta. The Team of 3 open beta network test is underway, and with it comes the chance for players to form teams with their favorite Guilty Gear characters and throw down in multi-character vs Capcom-style bedlam. It’s free to get in on the beta, but it won’t last long. Here’s how to access the beta and join in the fun!

How to access the Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta

The Guilty Gear Strive roster availability for the Team of 3 open beta
The entire Guilty Gear Strive roster so far will be available in the Team of 3 open beta, up to and including DLC characters like Slayer.
Source: Arc System Works

In order to access the Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta, you’ll need to download a special, separate app for the beta. It won’t be accessible from the main game at this time. As shared on the info webpage, the open beta app is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, where it can be downloaded from each platform’s digital store. It’s also free of charge to participate, no purchase required. Once you have the beta application downloaded and updated, you’re ready to go.

Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta start & end dates

The Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta is set to begin on July 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m ET. It will run until July 29, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. During this time, players will be able to access a tutorial mode to learn how to play Team of 3, and then the online mode in which they can face off against other players.

There you have it. That covers how and when to participate in the Guilty Gear Team of 3. Be sure to follow our other Guilty Gear Strive coverage for further news and updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

