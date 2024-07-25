Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta dates, times & how to access Guilty Gear Strive's team-based fighting mode, Team of 3, has entered open beta. Read up on the details of how and when to get in and play!

For a while now, Arc System Works has been working on a special team mode for Guilty Gear Strive, and now the developer is ready to let players take a crack at it with the open beta. The Team of 3 open beta network test is underway, and with it comes the chance for players to form teams with their favorite Guilty Gear characters and throw down in multi-character vs Capcom-style bedlam. It’s free to get in on the beta, but it won’t last long. Here’s how to access the beta and join in the fun!

How to access the Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta

The entire Guilty Gear Strive roster so far will be available in the Team of 3 open beta, up to and including DLC characters like Slayer.

Source: Arc System Works

In order to access the Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta, you’ll need to download a special, separate app for the beta. It won’t be accessible from the main game at this time. As shared on the info webpage, the open beta app is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, where it can be downloaded from each platform’s digital store. It’s also free of charge to participate, no purchase required. Once you have the beta application downloaded and updated, you’re ready to go.

Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta start & end dates

10 hours until Guilty Gear -Strive-'s Team of 3 open beta test begins!

Check out the gameplay footage to have a sneek peek at what can happen in a round of Team of 3!

Check the following link for details:https://t.co/2ZY4Pt0p2w#GGST_To3 pic.twitter.com/IabRx4h6eK — GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) July 25, 2024

The Guilty Gear Strive Team of 3 open beta is set to begin on July 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m ET. It will run until July 29, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. During this time, players will be able to access a tutorial mode to learn how to play Team of 3, and then the online mode in which they can face off against other players.

There you have it. That covers how and when to participate in the Guilty Gear Team of 3. Be sure to follow our other Guilty Gear Strive coverage for further news and updates.