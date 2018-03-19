Bill Murray and Harold Ramis modded into RE2 Remake
Get down to doing some ghost busting with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis modeled in their Ghostbusters gear with this hilarious mod.
Get down to doing some ghost busting with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis modeled in their Ghostbusters gear with this hilarious mod.
The upcoming mobile game will blend Ghostbusters characters with AR-based gameplay.
Fireforge Gameshas been liquidating assets to satisfy $12 million in debt.
Who ya gonna call? Three friends, that's who.
As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic film, we point out three great licensed games that no devoted player should miss.