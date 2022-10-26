Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Retail Therapy ep.15 - Bustin' makes us feel good

This week, Greg and Rod are joined by Nor-Cal Ghostbusters founder Chris Nance as the crew shares their collection of paranormal toys and gadgets.
TJ Denzer
1

It’s a pretty good time to be a Ghostbusters fan. With new and fairly decent recent movies out and a pretty great new game in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the Proton Packs are firing steady and strong for the fandom.

With that in mind, today’s Retail Therapy is all about Ghostbusters. Rodney Conyers Jr. and Greg Burke are joined this time by Nor-Cal Ghostbusters founder Chris Nance to talk about Ghostbusters fandom and share their collection of toys, games, and other fun stuff from the Ghostbusters franchise. Nor-Cal Ghostbusters is a collective crew of Ghostbusters fanatics, dedicated to the franchise and its paranormal shenanigans. The crew has amassed a sizable collection of Ghostbusters gear and goods, all for the love of spiritual pursuits.

You can tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET as Retail Therapy goes live to talk all things Ghostbusters. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like Retail Therapy. Your support and viewership really mean a lot to us. If you’d like to support ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month through Prime Gaming. If you want throw those sweet Bezos bucks our way, we’d be happy to have that free subscription.

Bustin’ makes us feel good, but so do Ghostbusters toys, games, comics, shows, and more. Tune in as we talk about it all on today’s Ghostbusters-heavy episode of Retail Therapy.

