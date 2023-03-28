Laura Summer talks voice acting in Real Ghostbusters The iconic voice behind Janine Melnitz talks working in the industry, voice acting, and thoughts on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

It’s not every day that we get to sit down and talk to someone that had a major impact on pop culture using nothing but their voice. That’s exactly what happened when we got to speak with Laura Summer. For those not in the know, Summer is the voice behind the iconic Janine Melnitz, one of the key characters in the immensely popular The Real Ghostbusters animated series. Take a look at the interview below!

Our chat with Laura Summer covers just about everything a doting fan could want. She dives into the background of getting the gig as Janine, what goes into voice acting and capturing foley, and even goes into detail about her work as Patamon in the Digimon series.

The whole interview is packed full of delightful insight into The Real Ghostbusters, voice acting, and how fans can help connect and promote Laura Summer. For more exclusive interviews, make sure you subscribe to the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. There’s also the Shacknews YouTube channel for gameplay and reviews.