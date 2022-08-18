Illfonic reveals an October 2022 release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed The game lets you team up with your friends as Ghostbusters to catch ghosts, or play as a ghost and get into all kinds of mischief and mayhem.

If you’ve been looking forward to IllFonic’s upcoming Ghostbusters game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, you may be excited to hear it now has an official release date. According to IllFonic, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be released on October 18, 2022.

Pre-orders for the game are live as of today, and those that pre-order digitally will receive early access to playable Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower, Proton Pack, and special clothing colorways. Meanwhile, those that opt for physical pre-orders will get the Basher Ghost, rare Ectoplast Skin, Remote Trap Vehicle Skin, and a unique P.K.E. Meter.

“The reaction from fans of Ghostbusters has blown us away,” said Charles Brungardt, CEO, IllFonic. “Putting a date on and opening up pre-orders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed feels like an out of body experience, and we cannot wait for everyone to feel the same sensation on Tuesday October 18th.”

For those who may be unfamiliar with what Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is, it’s described as an asymmetrical game of hide and seek where four players take on the role of Ghostbusters tasked with catching a Ghost player at various locations.

This is done by using the P.K.E. Meter to detect where the Ghost might be, and can be charged to “unleash a short-range pulse disabling Ghost movement.” Once the Ghostbusters get the Ghost where they want it, they can then use their Particle Throwers to grab, trap, and capture it.

For the Ghost player, they’ll be able to enjoy mischievous activities like scaring civilians, possessing objects “to raise the overall Global Haunt percentage” and can even use their slime to temporarily stun and inconvenience the Ghostbuster players.

“This is an asymmetrical game of hide and seek. In true form to IllFonic’s past titles, this title is a 4v1 setup where players will either play as part of a team of new Ghostbusters or a singular Ghost. This game will allow players to enjoy the game solo or with up to four friends. It will have an online and offline single-player mode available in the form of AI assisted play,” reads the game’s description.

Again, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is set to launch on October 18, 2022 and will be available on platforms including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. For more on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including our full in-depth preview of the game.