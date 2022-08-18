Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Illfonic reveals an October 2022 release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

The game lets you team up with your friends as Ghostbusters to catch ghosts, or play as a ghost and get into all kinds of mischief and mayhem.
Morgan Shaver
If you’ve been looking forward to IllFonic’s upcoming Ghostbusters game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, you may be excited to hear it now has an official release date. According to IllFonic, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be released on October 18, 2022.

Pre-orders for the game are live as of today, and those that pre-order digitally will receive early access to playable Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower, Proton Pack, and special clothing colorways. Meanwhile, those that opt for physical pre-orders will get the Basher Ghost, rare Ectoplast Skin, Remote Trap Vehicle Skin, and a unique P.K.E. Meter.

Image of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed showing a dark office setting with Ghostbusters logo on the wall.
© IllFonic

For those who may be unfamiliar with what Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is, it’s described as an asymmetrical game of hide and seek where four players take on the role of Ghostbusters tasked with catching a Ghost player at various locations.

This is done by using the P.K.E. Meter to detect where the Ghost might be, and can be charged to “unleash a short-range pulse disabling Ghost movement.” Once the Ghostbusters get the Ghost where they want it, they can then use their Particle Throwers to grab, trap, and capture it.

For the Ghost player, they’ll be able to enjoy mischievous activities like scaring civilians, possessing objects “to raise the overall Global Haunt percentage” and can even use their slime to temporarily stun and inconvenience the Ghostbuster players.

Again, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is set to launch on October 18, 2022 and will be available on platforms including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. For more on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including our full in-depth preview of the game.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

