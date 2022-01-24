Unboxing & review: Ghostbusters Fright Features & Ecto-1 figures On this unboxing video, Greg is joined by Northern California Ghostbusters' Chris Nance to unbox Hasbro's new Fright Features Ghostbusters toy line.

With the launch of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife film in late 2021, the Ghostbusters brand has had some fresh life injected into it, perfect for new toys and other fun products. Recently, Ghostbusters maniac and video editor Greg Burke got his hands on new figures from Hasbro’s Ghostbusters Fright Features line-up. He’s joined by Northern California Ghostbusters Co-Founder Chris Nance to dig into these figures and see if they’re as good as they look.

Hasbro’s new Ghostbusters Fright Features line seems like a spiritual successor to a similarly labeled series by Kenner from back in the day, but themed more towards a younger audience. We got a look at Slimer, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, the Muncher, and the Ecto-1 vehicle. Right off the bat, Greg points out that these figures feel as though they were made to be played with and could afford to take some wear and tear in comparison to other collectibles. Despite being made for kids, Nance also points out that these toys have some good Ghostbusters creepiness to them.

One of the more cool aspects of these Fright Features Ghostbuster toys is that each has a unique gimmick to it, such as Slimer’s mouth opening to reveal his inside bones and organs or Muncher’s translucent tummy. Each plays differently and it makes for more unique and fun designs and activity.

Finally, we got to see the Ecto-1 in its Ghostbusters: Afterlife variation. It’s an interesting time putting this together with an included sticker set and there are Ghostbusters Fright Features figures that actually fit inside the vehicle. All-in-all, Greg and Chris found it to be a rather cool take on the iconic Ghostbusters vehicle.

You can find Hasbro's Ghostbusters Fright Features, including Slimer, Stay Puft, Muncher, and the Ecto-1 vehicle at Walmart and other participating retailers.