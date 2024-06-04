New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Wuxly on working with Ghost Corps & Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The outerwear company recently created pieces inspired by the latest Ghostbusters movie.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Wuxly is a Canadian outerwear company that recently dove into the Ghostbusters universe with collaborations with the Ghost Corps fan group and Sony for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. We had our resident Ghostbusters expert sit down with Wuxly’s CEO to talk about the company's recent Ghostbusters collaborations.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with James Yurichuk, CEO of Wuxly in a recent interview. During the chat, James talked about his experience working with the Ghostbusters IP. The recent movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, introduced a new red winter coat to the Ghostbusters’ costume closet, sending the fan base into a tizzy. Wuxly brought these coats to life as part of the collaboration.

The full interview with Wuxly is a fascinating insight to how collaborations work with major IP. For more unique interviews, subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola