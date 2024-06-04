Wuxly on working with Ghost Corps & Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire The outerwear company recently created pieces inspired by the latest Ghostbusters movie.

Wuxly is a Canadian outerwear company that recently dove into the Ghostbusters universe with collaborations with the Ghost Corps fan group and Sony for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. We had our resident Ghostbusters expert sit down with Wuxly’s CEO to talk about the company's recent Ghostbusters collaborations.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with James Yurichuk, CEO of Wuxly in a recent interview. During the chat, James talked about his experience working with the Ghostbusters IP. The recent movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, introduced a new red winter coat to the Ghostbusters’ costume closet, sending the fan base into a tizzy. Wuxly brought these coats to life as part of the collaboration.

