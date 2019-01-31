Final Fantasy 7 Remake download and install size
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake download and install size has recently leaked on Twitter.
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake download and install size has recently leaked on Twitter.
Xbox One is the latest modern platform to get some well-known Final Fantasy classics, with 7, 10, 10-2, and 12 on their way.
Final Fantasy 7 revealed to be next in the wave of FF games headed to the Nintendo Switch this year.
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is still chugging along, but it looks like it'll be a while before we can play still.
A recorded conversation during the 30th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII reveals the team wants the game out at least before the 35th anniversary.
We've finally gotten a look at what Final Fantasy VII Remake's version of Guard Scorpion will look like.
Sometimes it's difficult to build snowmen, let alone full-fledged scenes like this one.
I'd have rather had actual news on the game, but art is good.
Preorders have already begun.
Some of these are less likely than others, but here's what we're hoping makes an appearance during the show.