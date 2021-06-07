How to transfer Final Fantasy 7 Remake save data from PS4 to PS5 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PS5 this week, but what if you want to take your save file from the PS4 game? Shacknews is here to help.

This is a big week for fans of Final Fantasy. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is officially coming to PlayStation 5 in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Inergrade. This will be the package that features the full base game, upgraded for the PS5, along with the new Intergrade add-on story. If you already own Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, the Intergrade update will be available for free. However, players may want to take their save data along with them. Fortunately, Square Enix has made this process fairly painless, if a little bit time consuming.

How to transfer Final Fantasy 7 Remake save data from PS4 to PS5

Square Enix recently updated the PlayStation 4 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake with patch 1.02. This allows for a simpler file transfer to the PS5's Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. There are a few things to know before you get started. First, you must have your save file saved to your hard drive. That sounds obvious enough. If you played FF7 Remake with a physical version, you must have the physical disc, because you'll need to boot the game to start the process. If you gave away your disc, sold it to GameStop, or don't have possession of the disc for any reason, you won't be able to even get started. Also, remember that this will not work with the PlayStation Plus digital version of the game. Other digital versions of the game on the PlayStation Store should work fine.

Here are the steps to complete the save file transfer process, according to Square Enix on Twitter.

Boot up your PS4 and download Final Fantasy 7 Remake's patch 1.02. Once the updated has been received, boot your copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Select "Upload your save file" from the main menu. Pick any of your save files that you want to take to the PS5. The upload process will take seconds. Once you receive the confirmation that your save file has been uploaded, you will no longer need your PS4. Power that off and move to your PS5. Boot up Final Fantasy 7 Remake on your PS5. Select "Download your save file" from the main menu. Pick an empty slot. Your uploaded save file will be transferred to that slot.

At that point, you'll be all done! Any Trophies you earned over the course of the PS4 version of the game will automatically be given to you on the PS5.

Congratulations! You're all set to not only play Final Fantasy 7 Remake on your PlayStation 5, but you'll also be able to use your old PS4 save file. We'll have more to say about Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the new Intergrade DLC in the days ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest.