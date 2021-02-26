March PS Plus games include Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, but it won't upgrade to PS5 Throughout March, PS Plus members will be able to pick up Destruction AllStars, Farpoint, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake for free.

PlayStation has finally revealed its upcoming slate for March PlayStation Plus free games and it looks like an incredible run, but it’s not without some caveats. Destruction AllStars and Maquette are available on PS5 while Farpoint, Remnant: From the Ashes, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake hit the PS4 list. However, those looking to get into the recently announced PS5 upgrade for FF7 Remake won’t be skirting a purchase. The PS Plus version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is ineligible for a PS5 upgrade.

PlayStation shared the March slate of PS Plus games in a post on the PlayStation blog on February 26, 2021. Starting in March and running until April 5, 2021, players will be able to partake in the new slate. For PlayStation 5, Maquette joins the PS Plus library, and Destruction AllStars sticks around for another month having been the surprise inclusion of February’s PS Plus offerings. On PS4, Farpoint offers PSVR players a little something while Remnant: From the Ashes and Final Fantasy 7 Remake also get spots in March’s free games.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint are your PlayStation Plus games for March: https://t.co/tQFJNoURI9 pic.twitter.com/cPOmwsKxHN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 26, 2021

Those who saw the PlayStation State of Play on February 25 and think they might be able to use PS Plus to pick Final Fantasy 7 up on PS4 and upgrade to PS5 will be out of luck. Unfortunately, the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 will be ineligible for the recently revealed PS5 upgrade of the game. That means you’ll still have to make a purchase in some way if you want to get the PlayStation 5 benefits for the game, including the ability to pick up the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, which adds a chapter focused on Yuffie Kisaragi.

Even so, March will be a good opportunity for PS Plus players who haven’t dipped their toes into Final Fantasy 7 Remake to give it a try and see if they like it enough to invest in its future on the PS5 console. As the new slate of PS Plus games hit, stay tuned for more coverage on the latest games.