Final Fantasy 7 anniversary celebration will feature a 'ton of juicy info' Final Fantasy 7 is getting a 'short and sweet' 10-minute presentation that will feature 'lots of information' according to director Tetsuya Nomura.

It’s been a pretty long time since we heard anything new about the next chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It’s likely because Square Enix is focusing much of its attention on continually improving Final Fantasy 14 and launching Final Fantasy 16. However, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to get some love for Final Fantasy 7 this year. In fact, it sounds like we could get quite a bit of new information during a Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration presentation next week.

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration presentation on June 10, 2022. It will be going live on the Square Enix YouTube channel on June 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. The presentation will be roughly 10 minutes long, so quite a quick one to say the least. However, Final Fantasy director and artist Tetsuya Nomura has promised that it will feature a “ton of juicy info” for being such a short show.

“At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope that everyone can look forward to the unveiling,” Nomura said.

The last time we heard anything big about what comes next in Final Fantasy 7 Remake was back in January 2022. Earlier this year Square Enix mentioned that we could expect to see a Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 reveal sometime this year. During the E3-free month of June when many gaming groups are showing off their new things seems like prime time to show it, especially during a Final Fantasy 7 anniversary presentation.

It remains to be seen exactly what will be shown in that 10 minutes, but you can find out more about it here at Shacknews as we cover the reveals therein. Stay tuned for further updates on June 16 when the Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration goes live.