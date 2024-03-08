Shack Together 005 - Mario Sales Showdown, Xbox Partner Preview, Blues Traveler feat. Steve Tyminski

Join us for the fifth installment of Shack Together as host Asif Khan and myself, producer Joe Stasio are joined by editor Steve Tyminski to discuss our current gaming obsessions. In our first ever Mario-themed segment, I challenge the crew’s knowledge of everyone’s favorite Italian plumber in the form of Cudgel, Bubble, Trouble: Mario Edition.

Over in Story Time, the team brings you the latest headlines, from Yuzu emulator settlements to SpaceX-backed flying cars. Plus, hear all about the announcements from the recent Xbox Partner Preview event as well as Shacknews’ review of the massively hyped Poker rogulelike, Balatro.

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

