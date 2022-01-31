New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be revealed sometime in 2022

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Yoshinori Kitase shared that there's a lot to look forward to during Final Fantasy 7's 25th anniversary.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
27

Final Fantasy 7 is 25 years old in 2022, and the Final Fantasy series as a whole is on its 35th anniversary. The franchise that practically made Square (now Square Enix) a household name has had quite a ride and it is continuing with plenty of Final Fantasy 7 goodness in 2022. In addition to several projects and surprises on the way, Final Fantasy director Yoshinori Kitase recently confirmed that we’ll get our first glimpse at Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 sometime this year.

The news of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2’s reveal comes from a report at Video Games Chronicle, who shared a tidbit of a Final Fantasy 7 fan event translated by Q-Games PR/Community Manager PushDustin. In said event, Kitase shared thanks with fans who had supported Final Fantasy and promised that plenty was on the way for FF7’s 25th anniversary, including an upcoming reveal of Part 2 of the remake this year.

“We are hard at work on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that,” Kitase said. “In addition, with regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake [Part 2]… there will be more information… this year if we can.”

Yoshinori Kitase and creative director Tetsuya Nomura also reminded fans that there is a ton of other content on the way in celebration of Final Fantasy 7’s 25th anniversary. Final Fantasy 7 The First SOLDIER brought a battle royale-style spinoff to mobile devices and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission introduced an entire new chapter of the game with Wutai ninja and materia theif Yuffie Kisaragi.

With Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis and the reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 on the way this year, it looks like there’s plenty for Final Fantasy fans to look forward to. Stay tuned for further details from Square Enix as they become available.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    January 31, 2022 10:55 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be revealed sometime in 2022

    jayacheess
      reply
      January 31, 2022 11:00 AM

      I just want an FF7 remaster in the style of the RE remaster/remake. High quality redone pre-rendered backgrounds with modern stylized 3D models.

      grendel
        reply
        January 31, 2022 1:27 PM

        That's what the FF7 remake is, the game is incredible

        rob_o_cop
          reply
          January 31, 2022 1:40 PM

          Except it's not anything like what he described lol

          grendel
            reply
            January 31, 2022 1:56 PM

            When 3d rendered detail is as good or better than a static 2d background, the difference is semantic. If you played the FF7 Remake, you would have noticed that the 3d models for the characters are drastically improved.

            Since no one is buying top down isometric RPGs with static 2d backgrounds and richly detailed 3d models, it's probably more realistic to shoot for what we already got.

            If your point is that the game is different and not a recreation of the original, I am not sure what to tell you. Other than it's never going to happen.

            Conan
              reply
              January 31, 2022 2:00 PM

              That was clearly his point. FF7R is a lot of things, but if you just wanted the original but better, well, that isn't what it is.

            lefthighkick
              reply
              January 31, 2022 2:11 PM

              “Since no one is buying top down isometric RPGs with static 2d backgrounds and richly detailed 3d models…”

              Personal attacks aren’t cool. 😂

              I love what they did with FF7R though. It was a Day One game for me, part two will be no different.

            rob_o_cop
              reply
              January 31, 2022 2:14 PM

              Sure, if you ignore the 100 or more differences between the two games then they're virtually identical.

              grendel
                reply
                January 31, 2022 2:38 PM

                Since events are being changed, a curious player might wonder why that is instead of just whining about it. If you've played FF7R, you'd know it's like a sequel, not a remake. (the Remake in the title is a verb, not an adjective). These events have happened before, but something is different and this is obvious right from the beginning of the game. Sephiroth is CHANGING THINGS that happened in the original game. Remaking them, if you will. And he is doing it on purpose, not just to disappoint you.

                Since you don't seem to care, I'm not going to spoiler protect any of that.

                Conan
                  reply
                  January 31, 2022 2:46 PM

                  It's alright, it wasn't a great element anyway. Just an excuse to get Sephiroth into the first half.

                  All the added BS from basically the top of Shinra tower on was basically the worst part of the game, anyway. And by a long way, not just a little.

                  grendel
                    reply
                    January 31, 2022 2:56 PM

                    I bet you're really going to love FF7R part 2!

                    Conan
                      reply
                      January 31, 2022 3:02 PM

                      Eh. I enjoyed most of my time with the first, but I sincerely hope whoever was responsible for the highway sequence and those last few bosses isn't working on it (or anything else I ever play).

                      I will say I haven't found any of the new content with Sephiroth, from Advent Children onward, to be compelling in the slightest.

                      Left Handed Bandit
                        reply
                        January 31, 2022 3:07 PM

                        It's an accomplishment making Sephiroth unlikable.

                        Conan
                          reply
                          January 31, 2022 3:08 PM

                          Mostly it just seems like it undermines what they built to with the climax of the actual FF7.

                          grendel
                            reply
                            January 31, 2022 3:41 PM

                            Is this far enough down in the subthread to admit I never played the original FF7 so I can't be bothered by what they left out?

        Left Handed Bandit
          reply
          January 31, 2022 2:11 PM

          No. It's not that. In fact it's closer to another game within the FF7 universe. It's still good, but it isn't a remake of FF7.

          Jackass1233
            reply
            January 31, 2022 2:16 PM

            combat was boring, I stopped playing it

          duncandun
            reply
            January 31, 2022 2:35 PM

            RE:2 is vastly different from the re:make though lol

            Left Handed Bandit
              reply
              January 31, 2022 2:51 PM

              RE:2 is about as far away as you can get from source and still call it a remake. It uses a lot of modern game design elements, while still staying mostly faithful to the original game.

              FF7:R has some fundamental changes to its plot as well as splitting it across as of now 3 games. There's even a battle royal that will have some story elements that tie into FF7:R

              I'll admit that it's a strange argument to have. There's no line for what changes are allowed, but FF7:R is such a stretch to call something a remake.

          grendel
            reply
            January 31, 2022 2:43 PM

            Unmarked FF7R spoilers here: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=41110140#item_41110140

            Left Handed Bandit
              reply
              January 31, 2022 2:55 PM

              I agree with you on this, but if what you wanted was something closer to a 1:1 of the old game FF7:R isn't that.

              I'm interested in what they're doing with the game, I don't think they should have subtitled it and marketed as a remake. I think this is largely where most complaints about this game come from. It's the subversion of expectations in the worst way.

              Left Handed Bandit
                reply
                January 31, 2022 2:57 PM

                I'll add that I think you're wrong that they won't have some kind of new version of that game. I expect FF7/8/9 will get something akin to the pixel remasters in the future.

                grendel
                  reply
                  January 31, 2022 2:59 PM

                  there is SO MUCH CONTENT in FF7 that I would imagine most remakes will cut some of it

                  Left Handed Bandit
                    reply
                    January 31, 2022 3:05 PM

                    I'd say that about every Final Fantasy game post V, but I look and see just how much fans have done with these games through mod content in their free time, and it's easy to image SquareEnix creating an engine with the intent to create a modern FF7/8/9.

        jayacheess
          reply
          January 31, 2022 3:56 PM

          This is what I want: https://youtu.be/j6ZDKZfr-i0

          But Ever Crisis isn't a full remaster/remake, unfortunately. It's a weird episodic retelling that jumps from event to a event, and won't really be like playing FF7.

      Left Handed Bandit
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:18 PM

        The Steam version of FF7 has a lot of mods that adds a lot of what you're asking for, and there's a small group working on adding voice acting to the game.

        Check out 7th Heaven, which is a mod manager for FF7. There's dozens of different packs for improved character models, world textures, text, and UI elements.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CJ8pxL7BS4

        Shadowdane
          reply
          January 31, 2022 7:45 PM

          The 2D backgrounds look pretty damn good did people re-render these or is this just AI upscaling and retouching by hand? Only complaint with that is the rather jarring transition between the 2D backdrops and 3D animations at times. That was one thing that was great on the PS1 game on a CRT it was pretty seamless.

    ttmoney
      reply
      January 31, 2022 3:04 PM

      I'm slogging through ff7remake. Some of the worst dialog out of any game I've played. At least it's not taking itself too serious, but at about 10hrs in I'm forcing myself to get thru it.

      Left Handed Bandit
        reply
        January 31, 2022 4:29 PM

        Do you not like the way the dialog is written, or voiced?

        Did you enjoy previous Final Fantasy games?

        Conan
          reply
          January 31, 2022 4:45 PM

          There was quite a bit I thought might have worked through the abstraction of sprite (or just less realistic) graphics, but which was stilted and unnatural for a realistic, fully voiced game.

          I still mostly liked it, but none of the characters ever seem to have chemistry or talk to each other in a way that feels normal.

        ttmoney
          reply
          January 31, 2022 6:13 PM

          Both. I've recently played thru ffx so the dialog is comparable- but remake still feels worse. In the past I've played through and enjoyed ffx-2, 6, 7, 8, 9. But that was a while ago.

          Did you enjoy remake?

          Left Handed Bandit
            reply
            January 31, 2022 7:35 PM

            I think it's okay, but I did go in knowing it wasn't a remake.

            It's strange. It's a game I never personally wanted (another FF7 spin off), but it's clearly well made with the typical JRPG missteps. From people who clearly know FF7. The game being a trilogy probably hurts it the most. This arc of the story doesn't have a payoff. It's just the setup for things to come, and the only question they need to answer for me is are they going to kill Aeris?

            Currently I'm playing through FF6 for the first time, and I'm blown away by how much characterization there is in the game, and the size of the roster. I did the opera section and I've never played anything like that on the Super Nintendo. Squaresoft titles from that era where on another level. Mario RPG has the wedding at Marrymore, Crono Trigger had the trial.

      ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat
        reply
        January 31, 2022 6:18 PM

        I enjoyed this writing: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FIBqiISXsAQ2Lkc?format=jpg&name=900x900

Hello, Meet Lola