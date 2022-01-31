Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be revealed sometime in 2022 Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Yoshinori Kitase shared that there's a lot to look forward to during Final Fantasy 7's 25th anniversary.

Final Fantasy 7 is 25 years old in 2022, and the Final Fantasy series as a whole is on its 35th anniversary. The franchise that practically made Square (now Square Enix) a household name has had quite a ride and it is continuing with plenty of Final Fantasy 7 goodness in 2022. In addition to several projects and surprises on the way, Final Fantasy director Yoshinori Kitase recently confirmed that we’ll get our first glimpse at Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 sometime this year.

The news of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2’s reveal comes from a report at Video Games Chronicle, who shared a tidbit of a Final Fantasy 7 fan event translated by Q-Games PR/Community Manager PushDustin. In said event, Kitase shared thanks with fans who had supported Final Fantasy and promised that plenty was on the way for FF7’s 25th anniversary, including an upcoming reveal of Part 2 of the remake this year.

“We are hard at work on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that,” Kitase said. “In addition, with regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake [Part 2]… there will be more information… this year if we can.”

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

Yoshinori Kitase and creative director Tetsuya Nomura also reminded fans that there is a ton of other content on the way in celebration of Final Fantasy 7’s 25th anniversary. Final Fantasy 7 The First SOLDIER brought a battle royale-style spinoff to mobile devices and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission introduced an entire new chapter of the game with Wutai ninja and materia theif Yuffie Kisaragi.

With Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis and the reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 on the way this year, it looks like there’s plenty for Final Fantasy fans to look forward to. Stay tuned for further details from Square Enix as they become available.