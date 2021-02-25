Final Fantasy 7 mobile game reveals include a Midgar battle royale Square Enix has grand plans for Final Fantasy 7 beyond FF7 Remake and that includes two mobile games announced today.

Thursday's PlayStation State of Play presentation ended with some exciting news surrounding last year's Final Fantasy 7 Remake. But it appears that Square Enix's revisit of that classic title won't stop with PlayStation platforms. After the State of Play ended, Square announced two new mobile games set in the universe of FF7, one of which is set to become one of the unlikeliest entrants into the battle royale genre.

First up is Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier. This game is set 30 years before the events of the main Final Fantasy 7 story and puts players in the role of a SOLDIER candidate. The Shinra corporation is putting together the best and the brighest fighters and that means surviving against a slew of other would-be combatants. The sights of the FF7 world will look familiar to those who have followed the series, but the combat appears to mix together third-person shooting and all of the magic and melee abilities of a Final Fantasy title.

The other mobile game announced is a retelling of the FF7 saga. Think of it like a Final Fantasy 7 remake, if you will. Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will be a single-player RPG divided up into chapters and will cover the entirety of the FF7 timeline. This obviously includes the core game, but Square also mentions that it will cover the events of "all the FFVII compilation titles," which is open to interpretation. Does this include Crisis Core? Dirge of Cerebus? Before Crisis? Advent Children? There's a lot of Final Fantasy 7 lore to cover here, so how "complete" will this complete retelling be?

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will release on iOS and Android later this year. Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will hit those same platforms in 2022. Both will be free downloads with in-app purchases. If this still isn't enough FF7 for you, be sure to read up on today's Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade announcement from earlier today.