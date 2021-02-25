Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade announced for PS5 with June release date We've got our first look at another chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 remake featuring Yuffie Kisaragi.

One of the most popular video games of 2020 was the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Telling just a part of the full story, fans have already been clamoring for the next expansion to the game. Well, we now know when we’ll be able to dive back into the world FF7. At the recent PlayStation State of Play, Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, the next chapter of the adventure game, launching exclusively for PS5 this June.

Sony and Square Enix dove into the new Final Fantasy episode to cap off the latest State of Play livestream. In Intergrade, players will play as Yuffie Kisaragi, a returning character from the original Final Fantasy 7. In the trailer, we see the new locations that players will explore, as well as some combat sequences.

What’s interesting, is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will be exclusive to the PS5 console, despite the game’s first episode being available on the PS4. During the broadcast, it was confirmed that players will be able to transfer their data and saves over to the PS5 version, which features a host of graphical upgrades. However, those still on the PS4 will not be able to get the game without upgrading systems.

FF7 Remake: Integrate will also introduce photo mode, where players can take snapshots of their journeys and edit them to share with the world. Final Fantasy 7: Intergrade launches on June 10 for the PS5.