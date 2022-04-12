Square Enix launches Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary virtual gallery In honor of Final Fantasy 7's anniversary and continued success, Square Enix put up an interactive virtual gallery of art and media from the game.

It’s wild to think that it’s already been two and a half decades since Final Fantasy 7 originally came out, but it’s true. FF7 came out on January 31, 1997. That means this year marks its 25th anniversary, and Square Enix is prepared to celebrate it in a number of ways. We’re still waiting on the next section of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, but in the meantime, Square Enix launched a new website celebrating Final Fantasy 7’s special 25th anniversary, and it includes a virtual gallery of art and media dedicated to the game.

Square Enix opened the website for the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary virtual gallery on April 12, 2022, and fans and viewers can go check it out now. Although much of the site’s text is in Japanese, it’s still easy to navigate, featuring a massive array of art dedicated to the anniversary of Final Fantasy 7. The default experience takes viewers on a tour of four rooms worth of art, but one can also click on each piece to see the author and even share a like with the interacted piece on the tour.

Final Fantasy 7’s 25th-anniversary virtual art gallery is a lovely and wonderful way to celebrate the game’s illustrious history. The first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake came out in April 2020 and was a fantastic adaptation of the game with new graphics and a new combat system that went through Cloud and company’s battle against Shinra and escape from Midgar. It earned a high score in its Shacknews review and we’ve been chomping at the bit for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 ever since.

Square Enix has suggested that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be revealed sometime in 2022, but until then, the 25th-anniversary virtual gallery is a wonderful opening volley to this year’s festivities for the game. Stay tuned as we await further details on the next part of the remake, right here at Shacknews.