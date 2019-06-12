Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout gets August 4 release date on PlayStation 4 & Steam
The colorful battle royale obstacle course that is Fall Guys is coming out in early August 2020 for PS4 and Steam.
The colorful battle royale obstacle course that is Fall Guys is coming out in early August 2020 for PS4 and Steam.
What exactly is Devolver Digital and Mediatonic's battle royale game about? Shacknews goes hands-on with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at E3 2019 to find out.
The first ever Devolver Direct brought the reveal of a brand-new game called Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, which will release in 2020.