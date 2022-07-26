WWE Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker outfits are coming to Fall Guys You can dress your jellybean up as WWE champions later this week as Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker outfits come to Fall Guys in a limited-time event.

Fall Guys has had no shortage of interesting partnerships since the game came out, allowing Mediatonic to put all sorts of costumes in the game from some of our favorite characters. It looks like Epic Games and Mediatonic are teaming with WWE for their next one though. There are actually a few Epic Games getting WWE cosmetics, and in Fall Guys case, it will come in the form of a limited-time event in which players can snag Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker outfits later this week.

Mediatonic and Epic Games announced the upcoming collaboration with WWE in Fall Guys via the game’s Twitter on July 26, 2022. According to the announcement, Fall Guys will be getting new costume tops and bottoms featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, including Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker. It would appear that they can be bought from the Fall Guys store for a limited time.

“They’re all available on the Fall Guys store from July 28th to August 1st,” the Fall Guys website press release reads. “Can you take the heavyweight title and claim all three Championship titles?”

It looks like Fall Guys players can find WWE costumes in the in-game shop starting on July 28, later this week.

There’s no telling what that last bit means, but it might imply that in addition to being able to collect the costumes, there could be special challenges associated with the limited-time event this coming weekend.

Fall Guys has had a breakout period these last few months. The game went free-to-play and also got crossplay with help from Epic Games, making Fall Guys more accessible than ever while also rewarding those who were on board before the free-to-play period. Moreover, the game has pushed past 50 million players since it went to free-to-play.

With WWE outfits coming to Fall Guys, be sure to check out other WWE and Epic Games collaborations, such as John Cena coming to Fortnite. Stay tuned for more coverage on the latest happenings in Fall Guys as well.