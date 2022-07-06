Fall Guys hits 50 million players after going free-to-play Releasing on Xbox and Switch likely also helped a lot.

Earlier this year, the teams at Epic Games and Mediatonic decided to take Fall Guys free-to-play. The move appears to have proven successful, at least in the short term. On Wednesday, Fall Guys declared that it has reached 50 million active players in the two weeks since dropping its $19.99 USD entry price.

Image courtesy of @FallGuys

The 50 million player milestone was announced on the Fall Guys Twitter account. The wholesome obstacle course-based battle royale went free-to-play on June 21 and hit 20 million players almost immediately. Interest in the game does not appear to have waned, more than doubling its growth since that initial 48-hour period. Of course, while free-to-play is undoubtedly a major key to Fall Guys hitting such a large player number, its expansion to other platforms cannot be overlooked. Releasing on Nintendo Switch with its massive install base and to the growing Xbox community, complete with cross-play through Epic Online Services, likely played a crucial role in Fall Guys' growth as well.

Developer Mediatonic continues to diligently work to keep Fall Guys running in pristine condition, most recently issuing an update earlier today. Here are the patch notes via a Fall Guys Twitter thread:

Fixed instances where a player would be unable to break tiles on Hex-A-Gone and would appear to be floating

Fixed the Score UI not updating in Point-Based Squads Rounds

Fixed some crashes after leaving an Episode during the Intro Camera

Fixed misalignment on 'Grab Candy' and 'Walk' button prompts in Invisibeans

Fixed issue where some newly active Challenge Lists do not automatically appear for in-game Players

Fixed some instances of unresponsive inputs after a player is eliminated

Fixed buttons having no collisions in Leading Light

Fixed players becoming resistant to fans whilst grabbing or being grabbed

Fixed FPS drops at the end of the Reward Screen on Nintendo Switch

Fixed unresponsive Social Overlays on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Improved vibration/rumbles on Nintendo Switch controllers

Fixed some instances of crashes on Nintendo Switch after loading into the main menu

Fixed respawn VFX not triggering

Fixed instances where the camera sensitivity would be too high for players

Image courtesy of Epic Games

Fall Guys is free-to-play now on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.