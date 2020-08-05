Is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout coming to Nintendo Switch? Fans of quirky battle royale games are looking eagerly at Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and wondering if it's on Nintendo Switch.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is making all sorts of waves in gaming and players want to know if Mediatonic’s latest title is coming to Nintendo Switch. These days, tons of different games find their way to the Switch, so it’s only logical to wonder if this cartoony and adorable multiplayer title is coming to Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid.

Is Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, much like a lot of other games that launch on multiple platforms, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is not coming to Nintendo Switch. Right now, the game is only available on PlayStation 4 and PC. Gamers on Nintendo Switch have no way of playing this game, unless they buy it on another platform.

Nintendo Switch players want Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on their console, and it's easy to see why.

Looking over at the Fall Guys support page, there is actually a section that covers the potential release on Xbox and Switch. The support answer reads:

To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam. We'd love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you'd like us to release on next - we'd love to see how much demand there is!

This should give Nintendo Switch players a bit of hope. While the game is only available on Steam and PS4 at launch, the developers are looking for input from the community on what platforms to developer for next. By connecting with them via Twitter and Discord, you could be actively supporting the development of a Switch version.

Right now though, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is not on Nintendo Switch, and there are no official plans to bring it to the platform. Players can still pick it up on Steam or PlayStation 4, with PS+ users able to download it as part of the subscription service. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout page for ongoing coverage. We’ll also be sure to update this story if things change.