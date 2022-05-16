Fall Guys is going free-to-play, getting crossplay, & coming to Switch in June Mediatonic announced massive news that its bean marathon royale Fall Guys is coming to Switch, as well as getting crossplay and going free-to-play.

It’s a big week for Fall Guys. The game has was a huge part of the 2020 year of gaming and has had wonderful things happen like developer Mediatonic being acquired by Epic Games. Now Mediatonic is putting its new resources to work with some massive changes for Fall Guys. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch, getting crossplay, and going free-to-play on all platforms. What’s more, all of this is happening in June 2022.

Mediatonic announced the big news for Fall Guys via the game’s Twitter on May 16, 2022. In partnership with Nintendo, Mediatonic announced that Fall Guys would finally be coming to the Switch on June 21, 2022. That wasn’t the only good news though. The game will also go free-to-play on all platforms and get crossplay so you can compete with all of the other jellybean folk on every single platform available: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Players that purchased Fall Guys before it goes free-to-play next month will be able to claim a free Legacy Pack full of exclusive goodies.

Of course, considering the fact that Fall Guys hasn’t always been free-to-play, that might come as a somewhat unwelcome surprise to those who bought the game. However, Mediatonic and Epic Games aren’t leaving those players cold. For the players that bought Fall Guys before it goes free-to-play, there will be a free Legacy Pack that will contain a banner, costumes, and other fun goodies.

Fall Guys was a breakout hit of 2020, hitting big with streamers on Twitch and offering a fun take on the usual battle royale formula. Moreover, Mediatonic hit it even bigger when Epic Games acquired the dev in March 2021. With Fall Guys now set to be on pretty much every major platform, as well as getting crossplay and going free-to-play in June, it looks like as good a time as any to jump into the game. Stay tuned for more details leading up to free-to-play, crossplay, and Switch launch.