Epic Games to acquire Fall Guys developer Mediatonic It looks like Epic Games is officially buying up Tonic Games Group, the company behind Mediatonic and 2020 indie competitive jelly bean game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Epic Games has pulled another big pickup into its growing gaming empire today. For the last year, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been a fairly constant fixture of indie gaming conversation, inviting players to take on the challenge of overcoming each other in a gauntlet of candy-coated American Ninja like challenges. Now, it would appear that Fall Guys is set to join the Epic Games family. Epic Games has officially announced that it is acquiring the Tonic Games Group: parent company of Mediatonic and the developers behind Fall Guys.

Both Epic Games and Mediatonic announced the former acquiring the latter via Twitter, as well as in an official press release on March 2, 2021. As the announcement was made, Mediatonic also released a FAQ about what comes next with the acquisition going into play regarding Mediatonic, the future of the Fall Guys game, and its availability. According to Mediatonic, Fall Guys will remain purchasable on all current platforms (PlayStation and Steam on PC), and it will still go ahead with the previously revealed launch on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this coming Summer 2021.

HUGE NEWS!@Mediatonic are pleased to announce that we've joined the @EpicGames family!



What does this mean? I'm glad you asked!



FAQ:https://t.co/QpiEHemUca

In addition to the acquisition, Mediatonic revealed that being under the same umbrella as games like Fortnite and Rocket League could very well pave the way for a number of features in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in the future. That includes the possibility of crossplay and squad vs. squad systems.

For its part, Epic Games believes the Tonic Games Group and Mediatonic share a creative vision of a combined universe of good gaming and features for players the world around.

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said of the deal. “As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences.”

With Mediatonic and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout having joined the likes of Fortnite, Rocket League, and so much more, it looks like Epic Games continues to gather a growing wealth of fantastic social gaming IPs under its umbrella. Moreover, it looks like we could see some notable improvements come to Fall Guys as Epic Games resources become available to Mediatonic in the near future.