Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout coming to Xbox Series X & Xbox One in Summer 2021

The candy world obstacle course party game of Fall Guys is rounding out its arrival on major platforms with an Xbox launch this coming Summer.
TJ Denzer
3

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has lingered solely on PlayStation and PC platforms since its launch in mid-2020. The game is a pretty fun romp through a myriad of candy-coated gauntlets and challenges forcing you to employ your best running, jumping, and grabbing skills to defy the game’s physics and try to get your hands on the crown of victory. Recently, the game got its announcement for Nintendo Switch, and as of today, we know it will also be coming to Xbox Series X, S, and Xbox One in Summer 2021.

Xbox announced the coming arrival of Fall Guys on its platform via the Xbox Twitter on February 18, 2021, along with a pretty adorable video to go with it. Apparently, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital will be bringing its happy little jellybean racers to the platform this coming Summer, though no month or day was given at this time.

The announcement for the Xbox version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout follows hot on the heels of its announcement for the Nintendo Switch, which occurred during the Nintendo Direct February 2021 presentation just a day before. With the coming release, it will finally be on all major platforms alongside its PC and PS4/PS5 launches last year.

Fall Guys is pretty decent if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it and was a regular fixture of our gaming conversations in 2020. If you’ve never played the game, it’s like American Ninja Warrior or Wipeout, but with adorable jellybean people, candied obstacle courses, and the pure chaos of elimination-style multiplayer.

Currently in its Season 3.5, Fall Guys is sure to also have more content and levels ready for the Summer launch on Switch and Xbox. Stay tuned to see what that content looks like as we continue to follow the game to its expanded launch this coming Summer.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

