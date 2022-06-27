Fall Guys crossed over 20 million players after its move to free-to-play Only about 48 hours after launching in free-to-play in all platforms, Mediatonic announced that Fall Guys had crossed 20 million players.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was a breakout hit of 2020, drawing tons of players into its battle royale gameshow-like shenanigans. The game isn’t quite holding the spotlight the way it did around the time of its launch, but it’s still proven to be very popular, especially following the game’s move to free-to-play. According to developer Mediatonic, Fall Guys passed over 20 million players this last weekend.

Mediatonic announced Fall Guys’ player milestone via the game’s Twitter on June 25, 2022. The developer claimed that Fall Guys had passed the 20-million-player about 48 hours after the game had launched in free-to-play. Fall Guys went free-to-play with the help of Epic Games, which acquired Mediatonic in March 2021. It’s now available on all platforms for the low cost of $0. Moreover, players who had paid to play before the free-to-play move got themselves a sweet little thank you pack full of cosmetics.

Fall Guys seems to have passed the 20-million-player mark just a couple days after going free-to-play on all platforms. [Image via Twitter]

Fall Guys has had quite a run since its 2020 release, easily becoming one of the most played games of 2020, finding its way to our list of Top 10 indie games that year. Before and after Epic Games’ acquisition of Mediatonic back in 2021, the developers have been refining the experience of Fall Guys with seasons of new content featuring new minigames and further quality-of-life features. The game going free-to-play likely brought a fresh wave interest since not having to pay for the game is always a bonus. That said, Fall Guys has continued to be a title that kept its community growing with fun content over the course of the last few years.

With Fall Guys now available to play for free on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it will be interesting to see what comes next for the game. Stay tuned as we continue to cover further Fall Guys updates and reveals right here at Shacknews.