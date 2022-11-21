Fall Guys: Season 3's Sunken Secrets include SpongeBob & Skyrim cosmetics Fall Guys kicks off Season 3 later today and it will include some new collaborations with some beloved franchises.

Fall Guys is ready to kick off a new season for the holidays, but instead of exploring the snow or hitting the slopes, the team at Mediatonic is hitting the high seas. Season 3 sees the battle royale go from deep space into the deep end of the ocean with Fall Guys: Sunken Secrets. They're also bringing along some new cameo crossovers from the worlds of SpongeBob Squarepants and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Fall Guys: Sunken Secrets will introduce five new Rounds to the mini-game rotation. Blastlantis will see players attempt to avoid incoming balls while attempting to stay atop tilting pathways. Hoop Chute sees players racking up points by passing through hoops laid out along a track. Puzzle Path challenges players to navigate changing labyrinth layouts. Speed Slider looks like a standard Fall Guys race on the surface, but requires the use of the new Dive Slider mechanic, which essentially has everyone sliding on their bellies en route to the finish line. Lastly, Kraken Slam offers a twist on the typical "don't fall off the panel" formula by having a giant squid slam down and crush panels with its tentacles. Don't get in its path or you'll face certain doom.

As one might expect from a new Fall Guys season, Sunken Secrets will come with its own Battle Pass. Look for a fresh 100 levels' worth of rewards. The most exciting addition here is the inclusion of new collaborations from across gaming and pop culture. More details will be revealed soon, but so far, new outfits from the worlds of SpongeBob Squarepants, Skyrim, and Ultraman have been confirmed. This adds to the slew of outfits already available, including the recent Destiny cosmetics.

Beware the Kraken in Kraken Slam!

Source: Epic Games

Don't expect to wait long for the start of Season 3. Fall Guys: Sunken Secrets begins later today on all platforms. Look for more details over on the Fall Guys website.