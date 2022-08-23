Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Destiny 2 cosmetics coming to Fall Guys in September

Fall Guys players can look forward to some spicy new Destiny 2 cosmetics this September.
Morgan Shaver
Bungie
1

A wealth of content was announced during Bungie’s Destiny 2 Showcase today, including news of a crossover with Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Starting September 17, Fall Guys will offer new Destiny 2 cosmetic skins representative of the game’s three subclasses: Hunter, Warlock, and Titan. Not only is Fall Guys getting new Destiny 2 cosmetics, but Fortnite is as well.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout showing characters wearing the new Destiny 2 cosmetics and playing on a pinball type obstacle course.
© Bungie

Unlike Fall Guys, which will see the cosmetics added on September 17, the Destiny 2 cosmetics for Fortnite are live starting today, August 23. As of right now, no other information is known about the cosmetics in terms of pricing, or whether they’ll be tied to a special in-game event of some sort.

This isn’t the first time Fall Guys has offered crossover cosmetics with other games as in the past they’ve done collaborations with games like Ghost of Tsushima and Ratchet & Clank.

Overall, we’re looking forward to getting our hands on the new Destiny 2 skins in Fall Guys, with each representing different subclasses. With that being said, we’re curious what you think of the new skins. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in Chatty!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

