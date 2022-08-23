Destiny 2 cosmetics coming to Fall Guys in September Fall Guys players can look forward to some spicy new Destiny 2 cosmetics this September.

A wealth of content was announced during Bungie’s Destiny 2 Showcase today, including news of a crossover with Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Starting September 17, Fall Guys will offer new Destiny 2 cosmetic skins representative of the game’s three subclasses: Hunter, Warlock, and Titan. Not only is Fall Guys getting new Destiny 2 cosmetics, but Fortnite is as well.

Unlike Fall Guys, which will see the cosmetics added on September 17, the Destiny 2 cosmetics for Fortnite are live starting today, August 23. As of right now, no other information is known about the cosmetics in terms of pricing, or whether they’ll be tied to a special in-game event of some sort.

This isn’t the first time Fall Guys has offered crossover cosmetics with other games as in the past they’ve done collaborations with games like Ghost of Tsushima and Ratchet & Clank.

Overall, we’re looking forward to getting our hands on the new Destiny 2 skins in Fall Guys, with each representing different subclasses. With that being said, we’re curious what you think of the new skins. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in Chatty!