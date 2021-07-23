Ratchet & Clank limited-time costumes & cosmetics are coming to Fall Guys If you want to dress your jellybean competitor like everyone's favorite lombax or his robot partner, you're going to want to knock out some challenges.

Fall Guys has been a delightful ground for crossovers with all sorts of other games when it comes to cosmetics. We’ve see Sonic the Hedgehog, Doom, and various Valve games get representation to name a few, but Ratchet & Clank fans are going to want to pay attention this next couple weeks. There are a set of challenges rolling out in Fall Guys at the end of July that are going to require your attention if you want to dress up like the titular duo.

Fall Guys and PlayStation announced the upcoming Ratchet & Clank crossover event with a YouTube trailer and PlayStation blog post on July 22, 2021. Starting on July 26 and running through August 1, players are going to be able to embark on a series of in-game challenges in Fall Guys that will net them a number of cosmetics associated with Ratchet, including a full Ratchet costume for your bean. Then, from August 6 to August 15, a new set of challenges will launch that will allow you to collect Clank-themed cosmetics and a costume to complete your set.

These challenges aren’t exclusive to PlayStation. PC players will be able to take part in the hunt and earn the Ratchet & Clank rewards too. The challenges associated with them aren’t horribly tough. You simply have to do things like dive so many times, make it to a certain round, or score a medal in various modes. It shouldn’t be terribly hard to knock out these challenges and get the Ratchet & Clank rewards if you’re simply playing the game with any frequency.

With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart just having launched to a great degree of success, it’s pretty fun to see the duo represented in Fall Guys’ recently launched Season 5. Stay tuned for more news and updates on both franchises as they become available and be ready to bag your Ratchet and Clank rewards, starting at the end of this July.