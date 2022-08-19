Fall Guys & Monster Hunter Rise saw a massive livestreaming boost in July 2022 With Fall Guys going free-to-play and Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion launching, the games saw huge viewership on Twitch and YouTube respectively.

It’s pretty safe to say that when a popular game gets a huge update, it brings a lot of players back into the fun, even if just for a little bit. A new StreamElements State of the Stream dropped for July 2022 and the stats show just that in relation to not one, but two games. Not only did Fall Guys find a huge boost of viewership on Twitch in July, but Monster Hunter Rise captured attention over on YouTube as viewers flocked to see new features in both games.

StreamElements released its July 2022 State of the Stream report with stats provided by its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg on August 19, 2022. The latest State of the Stream paints a very interesting picture for the month of July. Many of the usual suspects were in the Top 10 for Twitch, including Grand Theft Auto 5, League of Legends, and Just Chatting. However, Fall Guys went free-to-play, bringing in millions of new players as we entered July. As a result, the game saw a 131 percent increase in viewership, gathering 42 million hours watched and cracking the Top 10 for the first time since its prominent release in 2020.

Fall Guys got enough of a boost in Twitch viewership after going free-to-play to crack Twitch's top 10 most viewed games for July.

Source: StreamElements

Meanwhile, over on YouTube, Monster Hunter Rise was the hot new contender for July. The game has always had a decent following, but the Sunbreak expansion launched on June 30, bringing new monsters and features to explore on both Nintendo Switch and PC. With the help of the expansion, Monster Hunter Rise shot up YouTube’s Top 10 viewed games for July 2022 with 8.5 million hours watched and a 147 percent increase over its previous month.

StreamElements' State of the Stream July 2022 report saw Monster Hunter Rise crash YouTube's top 10 viewed games on the back of the Sunbreak expansion release.

Source: StreamElements

It should come as little surprise that popular games getting major new content and announcements strapped a rocket to them for stream numbers, but Fall Guys and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s performance on Twitch and YouTube respectively is still one of note. Stay tuned for more StreamElements State of the Stream reports and further livestreaming news, right here at Shacknews.