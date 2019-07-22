New DOOM Eternal trailer features new enemies, glory kills, & the Crucible sword
The new DOOM Eternal trailer was packed full of violence, a good look at the Crucible sword, and new enemies we'll undoubtedly be cleaving with it if we can.
USA's television series focused around John Carmack and John Romero has finally cast its main characters.
Replay--or experience for the first time--the stylish, more horror-driven Doom 64 when it launches on Switch later this year.
It's not technically in the game, but the gun that IS in Borderlands 3 is a definite reference to Doom 2's shotgun at the very least.
John spends another week with a different family while Jason Onorad helps us catch up with the latest in gaming.
Because everyone can use a replica glowing sword in their lives.
QuakeCon attendees got to take a first look at Doom Eternal's new multiplayer Battle Mode and see how 2v1 slaying will work.
Announced at QuakeCon 2019, classic FPS games Doom and Doom 2 are now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.
Experience Doom's classically gory beginnings on Nintendo Switch ahead of Doom Eternal's release.
QuakeCon 2019, the Year of Doom, is soon to begin. Here are all the need-to-know dates, times, and details for attendees and streamers watching from home.