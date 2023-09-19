Fallout 3 Remastered, Dishonored 3 & Doom Year Zero leaked in Microsoft documents Leaked court documents from the Microsoft FTC trial revealed a slew of unannounced Bethesda titles.

A massive Xbox leak happened late last night as a slew of documents relating to the recent FTC trial were accidentally unredacted. The documents revealed a new mid-cycle refresh for the Xbox Series X console and its controller, as well as some internal discussions between Xbox leadership about acquiring Nintendo and WB Games. It also revealed a slate of unannounced projects in the works at Bethesda Softworks, including a Fallout 3 remaster, Dishonored 3, and Doom Year Zero.

The leaked Microsoft documents quickly appeared on forums like ResetEra in the late evening hours yesterday. This particular slide is from a July 2020 presentation, just a couple of months before Microsoft announced its acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda. The previously unannounced projects featured in the presentation are Oblivion Remastered (FY22), Doom Year Zero (FY23), Fallout 3 Remastered (FY24), Dishonored 3 (FY24), and a Ghostwire: Tokyo sequel (FY24).



Source: Bethesda Softworks

You may notice that the release windows for a lot of these titles have come and gone. Keep in mind that this document was created over three years ago and that plans have likely changed significantly since then; some of them may have been outright scrapped or indefinitely shelved. Still, it’s quite a fascinating peek into what we can expect from Bethesda Softworks for the foreseeable future. Doom Year Zero would round out the trilogy that started back in 2016. Speaking of trilogies, Dishonored fans have been clamoring for a third game since 2016. An Oblivion remaster was leaked independently in July, giving more credence to that rumor.

The Microsoft leaks also included an Xbox Series X console and controller refresh for 2024. It’s highly unlikely that Microsoft will make any official confirmations or denials on the projects leaked yesterday, but stick around here on Shacknews for any potential updates on the situation.