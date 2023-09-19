New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fallout 3 Remastered, Dishonored 3 & Doom Year Zero leaked in Microsoft documents

Leaked court documents from the Microsoft FTC trial revealed a slew of unannounced Bethesda titles.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda Softworks
7

A massive Xbox leak happened late last night as a slew of documents relating to the recent FTC trial were accidentally unredacted. The documents revealed a new mid-cycle refresh for the Xbox Series X console and its controller, as well as some internal discussions between Xbox leadership about acquiring Nintendo and WB Games. It also revealed a slate of unannounced projects in the works at Bethesda Softworks, including a Fallout 3 remaster, Dishonored 3, and Doom Year Zero.

The leaked Microsoft documents quickly appeared on forums like ResetEra in the late evening hours yesterday. This particular slide is from a July 2020 presentation, just a couple of months before Microsoft announced its acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda. The previously unannounced projects featured in the presentation are Oblivion Remastered (FY22), Doom Year Zero (FY23), Fallout 3 Remastered (FY24), Dishonored 3 (FY24), and a Ghostwire: Tokyo sequel (FY24).

Key art of the slayer from Doom.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

You may notice that the release windows for a lot of these titles have come and gone. Keep in mind that this document was created over three years ago and that plans have likely changed significantly since then; some of them may have been outright scrapped or indefinitely shelved. Still, it’s quite a fascinating peek into what we can expect from Bethesda Softworks for the foreseeable future. Doom Year Zero would round out the trilogy that started back in 2016. Speaking of trilogies, Dishonored fans have been clamoring for a third game since 2016. An Oblivion remaster was leaked independently in July, giving more credence to that rumor.

The Microsoft leaks also included an Xbox Series X console and controller refresh for 2024. It’s highly unlikely that Microsoft will make any official confirmations or denials on the projects leaked yesterday, but stick around here on Shacknews for any potential updates on the situation.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 19, 2023 6:32 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Fallout 3 Remastered, Dishonored 3 & Doom Year Zero leaked in Microsoft documents

    Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 19, 2023 6:37 AM

      More Dishonored plz

      Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 19, 2023 6:39 AM

        Yes, for sure, but I worry given the state of Arkane.

        Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 19, 2023 6:52 AM

          If you're talking Arkane Austin that did Redfall (moving in from Prey) then sure. But this seems more in line with the cycle for Arkane Lyon to be working on after Deathloop (and Dishonored 2 prior).

    someWayne legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 19, 2023 6:57 AM

      Doom Year Zero, is that just the Slayer going to space marine school and filling out forms to apply for a job at the UAC?

      Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 19, 2023 7:06 AM

        I always assume the UAC was just a contractor like Haliburton or something and he was just a normal marine.

        Of course the new games make the UAC something else entirely.

        Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 19, 2023 7:12 AM

          That's basically the backstory of Doom 3.

