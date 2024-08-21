Limited Run Games dev Randy Linden on enhancing Doom on SNES We sat down with Limited Run Games Programmer Randy Linden at QuakeCon 2024 to talk about the unveiling of the enhanced Doom SNES port.

Back at QuakeCon 2024, one of the many announcements in what was sort of a weekend celebration of Doom from Bethesda was the collaboration with Limited Run Games to produce a physical enhanced port of Doom on SNES. Not only was the announcement made, but programmer Randy Linden was in the console area all weekend talking with fans and letting them try out the game. Yours truly gave it a go as well and spoke with Linden afterwards about how this port came together.

First off, Linden was thrilled to be able to revealed Limited Run’s collaboration with Bethesda on SNES doom at QuakeCon of all places. While we were there, there were a lot of Doom speedrunners and modders that came by to talk with Linden, and he was thrilled to share his knowledge since he’d extensively worked on the enhanced version.

How is it enhanced you may ask? Well, in addition to the original 22 levels, 5 more levels that complete the entirety of Doom’s first three episodes have been added. It also has the levels from Episode 4: Thy Flesh Consumed. It also features rumble functions that work with Limited Run’s controllers, a level selector, an in-game music player, improved frame rates, translucent Spectre demons, and a tweak to Nightmare mode where enemies will respawn. Having played a bit of it, it was wild to run Doom on SNES and feel like it played as well as it did without mouse, keyboard, or analog sticks. They even made it so you could strafe!

Linden was thrilled to be able to share this version of Doom at QuakeCon and hopes it opens the doors to more Doom projects at Limited Run, but for now, keep an eye on 2025 when Limited Run will be adding this enhanced SNES Doom to its physical classic gaming catalog.

If you want to see more coverage from QuakeCon 2024, check out our interview with Bethesda Senior Community Manager Joshua Boyle, as well as our Shacknews YouTube channel for a variety of shorts from the event floor and BYOC!