Doom Eternal Update 6.66 brings Horde Mode next week Doom Eternal is about to get one of its most substantial updates yet with the long-awaited arrival of Horde Mode coming later this October.

Id Software has some goodies up its sleeve this month. Doom Eternal is about to hit Update 6.66 and if you’re going to be the hell-fighting game arriving at an Update 6.66, you might as well have some solid improvements to go with it. It would appear that is exactly the case for Doom Eternal. Id Software is not only bringing Doom Eternal a Battlemode 2.0 edition and several new master levels, but a much-wanted Horde Mode that will allow you to take on the waves of hell for as long as you can and prove yourself among the best Doom Slayers in the world.

Id Software and Bethesda announced the details of Doom Eternal Update 6.66 via the Doom official Twitter on October 21, 2021. According to the tweet, Doom Eternal’s Update 6.66 is scheduled to roll out on October 26, 2021, next week. With it will come improvements to Battlemode, dubbed Battlemode 2.0. The game will also get two new master levels to play and the arrival of Horde Mode. What’s more, id Software is set to show off the Horde mode in a livestream.

Where to watch Doom Eternal’s Update 6.66 Horde Mode reveal

The Doom Eternal Update 6.66 Horde Mode reveal livestream will take place on October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s set to take place via Bethesda’s Twitch and YouTube channel and will feature Doom Eternal Director Hugo Martin and further id Software staff as they show off the details of the game’s new Horde Mode, as well as possible other content from the upcoming Update 6.66.

Be sure to tune in if you want to see what’s coming, or stay tuned for next week when Doom Eternal Update 6.66 and its patch notes go live. We’ll have it right here for you in our Doom Eternal coverage at Shacknews.