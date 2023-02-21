Mighty Doom announced for mobile, launches March 2023 The Doom Slayer and denizens of Hell got a cartoonish makeover in Mighty Doom that Android and iOS players can check out in March 2023.

When we think of Doom, cute is definitely not one of the first things that come to mind. Bethesda and mobile game developer Alpha Dog Games are looking to change that with Mighty Doom. It’s a new mobile game based on the Doom franchise that miniaturizes and brightens up the over-the-top violence and mayhem Doom fans love in a mobile top-down shooter coming to iOS and Android in March 2023.

Bethesda Softworks revealed Mighty Doom along with platform details and a launch date in a press release and trailer on February 21, 2023. The game features an art style that feels like it breathes life into the toy collectibles you could find in Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal. Toy-like versions of the Doom Slayer, Baron of Hell, and many other iconic enemies and characters from the Doom franchise make an appearance as you blast them to bits in top-down run-and-gun action. The game comes out on March 21, 2023 on iOS and Android devices and players can pre-register for each platform via the game’s website now.

Mighty Doom's gameplay will give players a top-down run-and-gun experience as they guide the Mini Slayer in bullet-fueled violence against the iconic denizens of Heck.

Source: Bethesda

Not only will players be able to access the fun and shenanigans of Mighty Doom on March 21, but if players download and play the game anytime between March 21 and April 20, 2023, they’ll get access to a free Mini Slayer’s Pack that includes exclusive gear, cosmetics, and currency for the game. The specific items included are listed below:

Baron of Hell Heavy Cannon Weapon Skin

Cacodemon Rocket Launcher Weapon Skin

3 Equipment Keys

1 Weapon Key

80 Crystals

Mighty Doom marks another iconic gaming franchise to get a new spinoff in mobile, following the recent launch of Tomb Raider Reloaded, which we enjoyed in our Shacknews review. Will Mighty Doom be another solid mobile game this season? Stay tuned for further coverage as we near its launch next month.