Unboxing: Doom collectible figurines by Numskull

Complete your real-world collection by picking up a Doom collectible figurine by Numskull.
Sam Chandler
1

Doom continues to be a franchise that hits just as hard today as it did when it originally released. But, one way the franchise has improved is that there are now more bits and pieces to collect outside of the game. The team over at Numskull has created a few Doom collectibles, including the iconic Doom Slayer, an Arachnotron, and more. Join us as Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke rips and tears into the boxes separating his white-gloved hands from these awesome Doom collectible figures.

Known as the Doom Slayer (or Doomguy for those that have been playing since the beginning), this figurine is made of high quality vinyl and measures a little over 6 inches tall. As you can see in the video, Doom Slayer’s right hand is curled into a fist, so you can fist bump him just as you would when finding him in the game.

The other figure Greg got to take a look at is the Arachnotron. This little demon features a rotating turret and an immaculate paintjob. The whole collection consists of 12 figurines, including the Imp, Cacodemon, Mancubus, and a Revenant (you might need to get your own mini trumpets for this one). If your collectible shelf is missing some Doom goodies, you can head over to the Numskull site for more information on how to get your hands on these.

For more unboxings, be sure to check out the Shacknews YouTube channel. You can also stop by the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for developer exclusives, gameplay insights, and interviews.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

