Super Mario Odyssey developers rumored to be working on new Donkey Kong game
New rumors suggest that a new Donkey Kong game is coming from the team behind Super Mario Odyssey.
New rumors suggest that a new Donkey Kong game is coming from the team behind Super Mario Odyssey.
The company has notified Guinness World Records of the decision as well.
The Shackcast is back with a look at some games that would be great for Nintendo Switch's second year.
Is Nintendo's latest console getting ready to pump up the jams?
Still no word on a new Donkey Konga though.
Pokemon Red & Green and Donkey Kong round out the four games that made the cut.
Save your Papa!
Video game monkeys are taking over. We name some of the best.