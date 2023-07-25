ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 350 Donkey Kong 1994 begins on the Stevetendo show tonight!

Tonight continues the rash of new playthroughs starting up on the Stevetendo show this week. It started with Super Mario Galaxy and we’re keeping the Mario theme going on the program. Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re starting a Donkey Kong 1994 playthrough. The official title is Donkey Kong but to differentiate this Game Boy game from the NES and arcade version, people usually add 1994 to the title.

This version of Donkey Kong does a nice job of paying homage to the classic and feeling like its own game at the same time. The first few levels of the game have the player play the original Donkey Kong. After that, you’re thrown into a brand new experience with a classic Donkey Kong feel. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Donkey Kong 1994 playthrough.

Mario's work is never done. Now's he's chasing down a giant ape!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program are more new playthroughs starting up this week.Super Mario Galaxy was a good start to the week and now we have Donkey Kong 1994. Wednesday night starts the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough so stay tuned.

Super Mario games all week on the Stevetendo show but keep thinking up new games that you’d love to see me play on the program. Nintendo will eventually add new games to their Nintendo Switch Online service and that means new games to play on the show.