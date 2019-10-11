What does Nintendo have planned for 2021?
Since the Big N has been keeping its cards to its chest, providing scant details on new projects, I gaze into my crystal ball and conjure up what Nintendo has planned for the upcoming year.
Since the Big N has been keeping its cards to its chest, providing scant details on new projects, I gaze into my crystal ball and conjure up what Nintendo has planned for the upcoming year.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Build your own dungeons and save them to your amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening's remake drops on Switch this month.
Soulja Boy's new song "Zelda" isn't an homage, but a misguided attempt.
Today, we unveil Shack Homework. In this content series, Shack staffers will be forced to play awesome games that they have yet to experience.
This fanmade Zelda: Breath of the Wild animation is very cool.
A revolution not just for Zelda and Nintendo, Nintendo's newest Zelda raised the bar for freeform gameplay going forward.
Liquid courage meets the Triforce of Courage in the new IPA from Second Self Beer Company.
Surprisingly little has been revealed about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword's story. However, that's changing thanks to a very revealing interview with series producer Eiji Aonuma.