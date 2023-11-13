New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Zelda's Tears of the Kingdom voice actor would love to reprise her role in the movie

Patricia Summersett recently threw her hat in for the Legend of Zelda movie, saying she'd love to play the princess again.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
5

In the current era of Legend of Zelda games, Patricia Summersett has supplied the voice of Princess Zelda across multiple titles. She would like to keep doing so as well. With the Legend of Zelda movie now confirmed between Nintendo and Sony Pictures, Summersett has expressed interest in playing Zelda again in the movie. In a recent interview, she shared that she’d love to keep playing the character as long as Nintendo lets her do it.

Patricia Summersett shared her interest in playing Zelda in the movie in an interview for GamesRadar+. In said interview, when asked about the movie, Summersett shared her enthusiasm for the role and expressed that she’d love to be considered to play the Zelda role more, especially with the movie now confirmed.

Patricia Summersett and Zelda as she appears in Tears of the Kingdom
Patricia Summersett has played Zelda across three games at this point and would love to be considered for the upcoming Zelda movie.

When asked if she’d audition for the role, she happily said yes.

“Of course I will,” Summersett said. "I would love to play Zelda over and over again… I'm quite connected to the fanbase now. It's been seven years, so this is my life. It's been three games, and I could always take more of it. I love this part of my life and the community. Not that it's going away any time soon. It's an absolute joy.”

Indeed, Summersett has lent her talents to Zelda across three games: Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Wariors: Age of Calamity, and Tears of the Kingdom. Her voice has arguably become synonymous with the iconic princess in the current era, and she’s delivered emotional depth across a multitude of scenes in the games.

With the stellar Tears of the Kingdom behind us, it would be interesting to see if Nintendo continues to invest in Summersett as Zelda, as well as where they go with the rest of the cast. We had our thoughts on Link, but stay tuned as we continue to watch for official updates on the movie.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 13, 2023 12:40 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Zelda's Tears of the Kingdom voice actor would love to reprise her role in the movie

    • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 1:23 PM

      Please no!

      It might not be her fault but I put it in Japanese due to how annoying the acting was.

      • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 1:38 PM

        Her voice was fine, it was the writing that stunk.

      • ughhhhhhh legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 13, 2023 4:35 PM

        That's how I played it and BOTW. It's basically a playable anime that way and the movie should be the same.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 1:27 PM

      yeah fuck that.

    • digweed014 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 13, 2023 4:48 PM

      Her voice was never not trembling

    • Rahzar legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 4:59 PM

      I'm pretty excited they are giving this a shot, and nervous at the same time.

      What I would really love to see, similar to how the games change style, is a series of Zelda movies in different styles of animation and live action.

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 13, 2023 9:42 PM

      they didn't let the lifelong mario voice actor play him in the movie, no way they let this woman play zelda in a live action one

Hello, Meet Lola