Zelda's Tears of the Kingdom voice actor would love to reprise her role in the movie Patricia Summersett recently threw her hat in for the Legend of Zelda movie, saying she'd love to play the princess again.

In the current era of Legend of Zelda games, Patricia Summersett has supplied the voice of Princess Zelda across multiple titles. She would like to keep doing so as well. With the Legend of Zelda movie now confirmed between Nintendo and Sony Pictures, Summersett has expressed interest in playing Zelda again in the movie. In a recent interview, she shared that she’d love to keep playing the character as long as Nintendo lets her do it.

Patricia Summersett shared her interest in playing Zelda in the movie in an interview for GamesRadar+. In said interview, when asked about the movie, Summersett shared her enthusiasm for the role and expressed that she’d love to be considered to play the Zelda role more, especially with the movie now confirmed.

Patricia Summersett has played Zelda across three games at this point and would love to be considered for the upcoming Zelda movie.

When asked if she’d audition for the role, she happily said yes.

“Of course I will,” Summersett said. "I would love to play Zelda over and over again… I'm quite connected to the fanbase now. It's been seven years, so this is my life. It's been three games, and I could always take more of it. I love this part of my life and the community. Not that it's going away any time soon. It's an absolute joy.”

Indeed, Summersett has lent her talents to Zelda across three games: Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Wariors: Age of Calamity, and Tears of the Kingdom. Her voice has arguably become synonymous with the iconic princess in the current era, and she’s delivered emotional depth across a multitude of scenes in the games.

With the stellar Tears of the Kingdom behind us, it would be interesting to see if Nintendo continues to invest in Summersett as Zelda, as well as where they go with the rest of the cast. We had our thoughts on Link, but stay tuned as we continue to watch for official updates on the movie.