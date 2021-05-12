Super Mario Odyssey developers rumored to be working on new Donkey Kong game New rumors suggest that a new Donkey Kong game is coming from the team behind Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo is notoriously secretive about its inner workings, especially when it comes to projects they’re not ready to show or talk about at length. However, leaked details often give us a clue of what we can expect next from The Big N. A new rumor suggests that a new Donkey Kong game is currently in development, what’s more, the game is reportedly being worked on by the team behind Super Mario Odyssey.

As reported by Nintendo Life, YouTuber LonelyGoomba states that they heard a rumor that the Super Mario Odyssey developers are working on a 3D Donkey Kong game. Although the YouTuber admits the rumor is “unlikely,” the word of a new Donkey Kong game from the Mario Odyssey developers is corroborated by an extensive leak shared by Zippo.

What’s more, Nintendo Life claims that a trusted source has also confirmed that Nintendo is working on a new mainline Donkey Kong game. However, Nintendo Life (and Zippo) state that the game will be 2D. Some rumors also state that the unannounced Donkey Kong game could be getting released later this year. If that is the case, we could potentially see a full reveal at E3.

We still don’t know what Nintendo is planning for the Fall 2021 release window. A new Donkey Kong game could fill that spot if the heavily-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel isn’t going to arrive this year.

Nintendo has yet to announce a follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey, or the next installment in the Donkey Kong franchise. If the rumors of the Mario Odyssey team working on Donkey Kong prove to be true, you can expect to read all about it here on Shacknews.