LEGO Super Mario is getting 4 Donkey Kong sets in August 2023

Over the last couple weeks, the LEGO Group and Nintendo have been frequently teasing upcoming Donkey Kong sets in the LEGO Super Mario series. Today they finally showed off the sets, as well as putting a date on when they’ll be arriving. It looks like we can look forward to a collection of four LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong sets coming in early August 2023.

LEGO and Nintendo officially unveiled the LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong sets with a new trailer on April 28, 2023. The sets include Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set, which includes Donkey Kong and acts as a starter set for the new series at $59.99 USD. There are also Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set featuring Dixie and running at $26.99, and the Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set at just $10.99. The big one among them looks to be Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set, which features a rolling mine cart, Diddy Kong, and Funky Kong, retailing at $109.99. All of these sets are available for pre-order and will officially launch on August 1, 2023.

Source: Nintendo

We had seen several teases of the Donkey Kong sets for the LEGO Super Mario series leading up to this year’s Mario Day on March 10, 2023. Now we finally have confirmation of what those sets are and when they’ll be coming. It looks to be a good spread too. LEGO has been consistent with offering Starter sets for new major characters like Peach and Luigi, but the small character packs like Rambi and the larger Diddy Kong set look like they’ll offer enthusiasts plenty of price points and options to add to their existing LEGO Super Mario collection.

With August release dates set for the LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong sets, stay tuned for further updates and details leading up to their release, as well as more LEGO Super Mario news as it drops.