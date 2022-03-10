LEGO & Nintendo reveal Peach Castle set & figure as part of Mario Day Get ready for LEGO Super Peach as the Mushroom Kingdom Princess joins the growing series of interactive figures, complete with her castle in August.

One of the most awesomely fun things to come out of LEGO in the last couple years has easily been LEGO Super Mario. This series gives game and LEGO-building enthusiasts a cavalcade of props and playsets with which to make their own Super Mario levels and situations, complete with an interactive Mario figure to interact with their creations. In August 2022, the series continues with a whole new array of sets featuring the latest LEGO Super Mario interactive figure, Princess Peach!

Nintendo and LEGO announced LEGO Peach and new expansion playsets as part of Mario Day on March 10, 2022. Coming in August 2022, Peach will join Mario and Luigi as a new interactive figure in the set. She’ll feature her own starter set with her figure and some props to kick things off. However, there are going to be a number of new LEGO Super Mario expansion sets coming with LEGO Peach as well. Most notable among them will be Peach’s Castle, but there will also be other expansions centered around Yoshi’s forest and Magikoopa’s fortress. Pre-orders will open ahead of the launch in August.

Fun-packed new #LEGOSuperMario Expansion Sets and characters are coming later this year, including the fabulous new LEGO Peach! #Mar10Day



The LEGO Super Mario series has been an awesome collaboration between Nintendo and LEGO. Mario himself was a great way to kick things off, but we’ve had LEGO Luigi join the fray alongside Bowser’s Castle, an Airship playset, and plenty of other great spinoffs like the Super Mario 64 playset contained inside of a LEGO-ized Super Mario Bros. Mystery Block. Each new expansion has added not only its own fun and props, but also adds to the overall collection and the way fans can build their own LEGO Super Mario levels.

With LEGO Peach and her expanded playsets coming in August 2022, stay tune for more updates such as concrete launch dates and pre-order openings. We’ll have the details right here at Shacknews as soon as they become available.