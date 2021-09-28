Donkey Kong expansion coming to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studio Japan in 2024 The park expansion will feature lush jungles as well as plenty of interactive experiences themed after Donkey Kong.

The Big N continues to deliver the products and experiences fans desire and it looks like the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is next up for a new addition. Nintendo announced in a press release that the Super Nintendo World would be receiving a Donkey Kong themed area, complete with ride, interactive experiences, and themed food. The new expansion is set to open to the public in 2024.

There's plenty of inspiration to draw on for the Donkey Kong expansion to Super Nintendo World.

Announced via the Nintendo site on September 28, 2021, the Donkey Kong expansion to Super Nintendo World is the first of its kind in the world. Mario and Donkey Kong have had quite the storied past, appearing together in multiple games going as far back as the 1981 Donkey Kong. Considering the iconic ape has had his own spin-off titles and has become a household name, it’s no surprise that this is one of the first expansions to the park.

The press release notes that the Donkey Kong expansion will feature a roller coaster, interactive experiences as well as themed merchandise and food. For those not in the know, The Mario section of Super Nintendo World offers attendees Mario-themed activities and food – like the Princess Peach’s cake (which we’ve been longing for since the ‘90s).

The Donkey Kong addition to Super Nintendo World will mean an increase in size by approximately 70%, according to the press release. Attendees can likely anticipate a whole lot of temple and jungle-themed locations when the area opens in 2024.

What other Nintendo expansions would you like to see come to Super Nintendo World? Perhaps a Yoshi Island area would fit nicely or perhaps a Toad Treasure Tracker locale? Nintendo has plenty of content to work with to ensure Super Nintendo World is a place people will want to continue visiting for a long time.