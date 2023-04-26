LEGO confirms multiple Donkey Kong sets are coming to its Super Mario collection Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Cranky Kong, and Funky Kong will be coming to LEGO Super Mario in multiple playsets.

Last month, Nintendo and the LEGO Group announced that they would be bringing Donkey Kong to the LEGO Super Mario collection of playsets. It seems they have quite the ambitious plans for a full series of DK sets. Recently, LEGO confirmed that not only will Donkey Kong be coming in a set, but we’ll actually get multiple sets that include numerous characters from Donkey Kong Country, including Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Cranky Kong, and the one-and-only Funky Kong for max funkiness.

LEGO confirmed the characters and multiple sets in its latest tease for Donkey Kong in LEGO Super Mario on April 26, 2023. In the new ad, we get our first looks at Diddy, Dixie, Cranky, and Funky in their LEGO-ized forms. Furthermore, when the ad comes to an end, the fine print at the bottom states “Each set sold separately,” implying that there will be more than just one LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong set. It feels likely we could get sets focusing on one or two of each of the revealed characters, and probably a starter set for DK himself.

In its latest tease, Nintendo and LEGO revealed numerous sets and multiple characters are coming with the Donkey Kong series of LEGO Super Mario sets.

Source: The LEGO Group

LEGO Super Mario has continued to be a fun collaboration between the LEGO Group and Nintendo since it first launched in 2020, bringing us all sorts of fun sets focused on Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and further fun chracters. We’ve also gotten Mario 64-inspired sets and a full NES replica set. The new sets including Donkey Kong were teased last month, but this latest tease tells us there could be quite a few LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong playsets on the way when they launch this summer.

As we await further details such as what kind of playsets Donkey Kong will bring to LEGO Super Mario, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.