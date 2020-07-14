Where to buy LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) 71374 Learn where you can find the LEGO NES in stock so you can pre-order.

With the announcement of the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System comes the desire to buy one as soon as possible. The trouble some customers may face is tracking down where to buy a LEGO NES set. As production ramps up, and more stores and distributors get product, there will be more places where this set to can purchased.

Where to buy a LEGO NES (71374)

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System was officially revealed on July 14. The announcement was made via the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, which also includes an impressive trailer showcasing what is involved in the build. The next logical step is to quickly work out where to buy a LEGO NES.

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System can be purchased directly from the LEGO site.

As with all things LEGO, would-be purchasers can buy the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System directly through the LEGO site. This should always be a first-stop for consumers looking to pick up anything LEGO related, that, or visiting an official LEGO store in-person.

Whether or not stores like Walmart or Best Buy will be stocking the LEGO NES remains to be seen. However, given that these stores usually stock all things LEGO related, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to order one through them. One thing to keep in mind is that the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down production and distribution of just about every product in the world, so anticipate stock being limited.

For the time-being, the only way to buy a LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) 71374 is to buy it through the official LEGO site. At the time of writing, places like Walmart and Best Buy have yet to add it to their catalogues or online stores. Make sure you’re prepared for the LEGO NES price, as it’s relatively pricey, but also totally worth it.