Disintegration announces multiplayer beta dates
Those looking to try out the multiplayer component of Disintegration won't have to wait too long, with V1 Interactive announcing closed and open beta dates.
Disintegration is the new sci-fi shooter from the co-creator of Halo and aims to take the genre to new heights.
The creator of Halo has a new game fresh off the presses, and it's Disintegration.